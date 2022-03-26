MS Dhoni bailed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out of trouble and helped them post 131 in allotted 20 overs. Dhoni came out to bat at fall of five wickets with CSK's score reading 61 in 10.5 overs. He then added unbeaten 70 off 56 balls with newly appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja. Upon witnessing Dhoni's classical innings, fans reacted and some felt 'thala is back."

Fans React

MS Dhoni was 15*(25) and he scored fifty from just 38 balls - Thala is back.#MSDhoni𓃵 #mahi #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/6DIFVgNGM7 — Manu R B (@ManuRB14) March 26, 2022

MSD is Love!

Back with a Bang!

MSD

CSK React

