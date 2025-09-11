India national cricket team ODI captain Rohit Sharma was spotted grinding hard in the nets ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Australia national cricket team later this year. The veteran opener shared a video on his Instagram handle with a three-word caption – "That felt good." For those unversed, Sharma hasn't played any international cricket since Team India's title triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 event. Rohit has retired from the T20Is after leading the Men in Blue to lift the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados. He bid adieu to Test cricket ahead of the England tour earlier this year. Rohit Sharma Doesn’t Fit in All-Time Indian Batting Great List, Says Sanjay Manjrekar.

Rohit Sharma Grinds Hard in Nets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)