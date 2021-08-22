Southern Brave clinched the men's title at the inaugural The Hundred competition while Oval Invincibles were the champions in the women's event, in the final played on Saturday, August 21.

Southern Brave are the inaugural men's champions!

Oval Invincibles win the women's event:

🏆 THEY HAVE DONE IT! 🏆 Oval Invincibles are the first-ever women’s champions! 🙌#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/sxvdM2RKzi — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)