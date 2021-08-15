Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen exchanging some words with James Anderson on day four of the Lord’s Test. While Anderson was walking back towards his bowling mark, Kohli was heard saying, “this is a pitch and you are running here, this isn't your backyard,” to him.

