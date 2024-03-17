Sophie Molineux turned around the momentum of the WPL 2024 in Royal Challengers Bangalore's favour after striking not once, twice but thrice in one over on March 17. The left-arm spinner was brought on to halt the flow of runs after openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning gave Delhi Capitals a fiery start. And she did so in style, by breaking the back of Delhi Capitals' batting order. Verma perished in an attempt to hit a big shot while both Rodrigues and Capsey lost their stumps. This over helped RCB roar their way back into the game.

Watch Sophie Molineux's Three Wickets in One Over

Shafali Verma ✅ Jemimah Rodrigues ✅ Alice Capsey ✅ That was one incredible 3⃣-wicket over from Sophie Molineux 👏 👏 Watch 🎥 🔽 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/g011cfzcFp #TATAWPL | #DCvRCB | #Final | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/a6gKyIFhtw — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 17, 2024

