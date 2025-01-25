India national cricket team youngster Tilak Varma slammed a huge maximum against a pacy delivery of England national cricket team ace speedster Jofra Archer during the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The incident happened during the second ball of the fifth over while chasing 166 runs. Jofra Archer bowled a 150 km/h delivery, and Tilak Varma helped over fine leg for a huge six. The Indian batter stayed inside the line of the delivery and managed to get it off the meat of the bat. Earlier in the match, Jos Buttler's fighting knock of 45 runs guided England to 165 runs. Axar Patel Takes Crucial Wicket of England Captain Jos Buttler for 45 Runs During IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Watch Video).

Sweetly Timed by Tilak Varma!

