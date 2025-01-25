India national cricket team all-rounder Axar Patel took a big wicket of England national cricket team white-ball captain Jos Buttler for 45 runs during the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 10th over. Axar Patel dragged his length back, and Jos Buttler went for the pull. Sadly, the English skipper got a massive top edge, and Tilak Varma took an easy catch. Buttler departed after scoring 45 runs off 30 balls, including five boundaries. Jos Buttler Becomes Fourth Batter To Smash 150 or More Sixes in T20Is, Achieves Milestone During IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025.

Axar Patel Gets Big Wicket of Jos Buttler

#AxarPatel picks up his first & it's the BIG WICKET of Jos Buttler! ☝ 📺 Start watching FREE on Disney+ Hotstar: https://t.co/Db7r83DDWW#INDvENGOnJioStar 👉 2nd T20I LIVE NOW on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports! | #KhelAasmani pic.twitter.com/jBMuU8IUQ7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 25, 2025

