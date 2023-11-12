India's semifinal opponent was confirmed after Pakistan's ouster from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue will face New Zealand in the semifinal of ICC World Cup 2023. These two sides met in the semis of the 2019 World Cup as well and New Zealand emerged victorious. New Zealand often has had an upper hand over India in the ICC tournaments, especially knockouts. Meanwhile, fans flooded social media with memes as they feel it is time for India to take revenge against New Zealand. India and New Zealand will face-off in the semifinal in Mumbai on November 15. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings in IST, Venues and Teams for Semis 1 and 2.

Honest Scenario

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket khelegaa (@cricketkiigully)

Time for Revenge

Semi Finals - INDIA VS NEWZEALAND It's Time for Revenge 🔥🤘 pic.twitter.com/sM5yv5DIOT — MeghanadhPSPK45ᴼᴳ 🦅 (@iammeghanadh45) November 11, 2023

Revenge

So it’s New Zealand Vs India , We will be taking revenge for our Old captain Dhoni 🔥🔥 let’s go no one can stop this Indian team under Rohit #NZvsSL pic.twitter.com/OwPbgzmAqn — Useer45 (@140of113) November 9, 2023

Ruthless Plan

India vs New Zealand semi final, India's ruthless bowlers will take revenge in style... Jay Shah is cooking 🧐....#NZvsSL pic.twitter.com/IBahL2I7ai — 𝐊𝐈𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐀𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐘 (@KirketAcademy) November 9, 2023

New Zealand Again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket khelegaa (@cricketkiigully)

2019 Repeating?

2023: pak was out of the tournament in the same way as 2019 2023: India clash in semis vs NZ same way 2023: NZ might win the same way#NZvsSL #rohit #kohli #babar#ICCMensCricketWorldCup2023#MegLanning #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/QaAta1zliC — World of Rankings 🌎 🏏 🏑 ⚽🏈 (@gajendra87pal) November 9, 2023

Dil Nahi Tootna Chahiye

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)