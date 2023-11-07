The race to enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals has well and truly heated up. The World Cup 2023 has already seen some pretty entertaining as well as one-sided contests and it has certainly been one that fans will remember for a long long time to come. The league stage is slowly coming to an end and now, every team are aiming to be at nothing but their very best to keep their semifinal dream alive. India, for the record, was the first team to qualify for the semifinals and later on, also secured the top spot on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table. South Africa was the second team to enter the semifinals and now, the race is on to fill the other two slots in the knockouts. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

A total of two slots are yet to be filled in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals. With Australia having two matches remaining, they can still get to the second spot by defending how South Africa fare in their last match. Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan are vying for the fourth place on the points table. Most Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals Schedule

Date Match Venue Time November 15, 2023 India vs 4th Placed Team Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM November 16, 2023 2nd Placed Team vs 3rd Placed Team Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM

The first semifinal, which will involve India now, is slated to be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Now, if Pakistan qualify for the semifinals as the fourth-placed team, then the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pakistan qualifying for the semifinals irrespective of their position on the points table, will mean that they will have their CWC 2023 semifinal at the Eden Gardens.

India had finished as the table toppers in the 2019 World Cup as well. The Men in Blue had 15 points from nine matches with Australia (14 points) and England (12 points) at two and three respectively. New Zealand had sneaked in as the fourth-placed team with 11 points, pipping Pakistan on Net Run Rate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).