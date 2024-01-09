Twenty six athletes have received the Arjuna Awards for their performances in 2023, including star speedster Shami, who ended as the leading wicket-taker in last year's ICC Cricket World Cup in India with 24 scalps and broke several records. After the award ceremony, Shami shared a video of him receiving the award from President Draupadi Murmu and penned down an emotional note. Mohammed Shami, Ojas Pravin, Sheetal Devi and Others Receive Arjuna Award 2023 From President Droupadi Murmu.

Mohammed Shami Reacts After Receiving Prestigious Arjuna Award

