Indian Premier League 2023 is all set to start today (Friday), March 31. In the only fixture of the opening day, defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and they will provide the live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, the digital rights of IPL 2023 are with JioCinema. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the free live streaming of this game. Will MS Dhoni Play in GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Clash? Here's What Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan Had to Say About Skipper's Availability for Tournament Opener.

Today's Match in IPL 2023

𝑻𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕'𝒔 𝒈𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒂 𝒃𝒆 𝒂 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 🌃 The day when your viewing experience of #TATAIPL is changed forever is HERE 😍#GTvCSK 👉🏼 Broadcast starts 5 pm, LIVE on #JioCinema 👈🏼#IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/8KTd0llLTj — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 31, 2023

