UAE Womens' team will face their Hong Kong counterparts in the 2nd T20I on Thursday, April 28. The match would be played at the Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match will not be telecasted live in India. But fans can watch live streaming of this game on FanCode. The match can also be watched on CricTracker's YouTube channel.

‘https://t.co/oXJsxL1U82 Women’s T20i Bilateral Series’ match one between 🇦🇪 & 🇭🇰 is well underway! Watch it 👀 LIVE 👀 https://t.co/pfRX2IrWD2 — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) April 27, 2022

