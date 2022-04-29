UAE Women's team will aim to continue their good form in the series when they face their Hong Kong counterparts in the third WT20I on Friday, April 29. The match would be played at the Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match will not be telecasted live in India. But fans can watch live streaming of this game on FanCode. The match can also be watched on CricTracker's YouTube channel.

🏏Game 3 of the @exchange_sky WT20I series is about to begin. 🇦🇪 win the toss and will field first! Watch live on @Cricketracker's YouTube page or on @FanCode in India! Learn more on our website:https://t.co/Zp1b8rnNnz#HKCricket #WT20I #UAEvHK #LiveCricket pic.twitter.com/RGBwTRDN11 — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) April 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)