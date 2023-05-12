Praises are just not enough for Suryakumar Yadav as he dashes on to a sensational milestone of his first IPL century during MI vs GT clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Coming on to bat at number three, Suryakumar batted in his signature nonchalant and jaw-dropping way to some quality bowlers of Gujarat Titans like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami and Alzarri Joseph to reach the milestone. After he achieved the feat, fans on twitter shared thoughts on his historic achievement.

Unbelievable

Breathtaking

Glorious

Take A Bow

What A Player

Greatest

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)