Praises are just not enough for Suryakumar Yadav as he dashes on to a sensational milestone of his first IPL century during MI vs GT clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Coming on to bat at number three, Suryakumar batted in his signature nonchalant and jaw-dropping way to some quality bowlers of Gujarat Titans like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami and Alzarri Joseph to reach the milestone. After he achieved the feat, fans on twitter shared thoughts on his historic achievement.

Unbelievable

Suryakumar Yadav is just unbelievable! Breathtaking innings and century for him💙💥 Consistency of this man is on another level !!#MIvsGT#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/4ZQqZTRiYB — Shubham Yadav (@ishubhamydv) May 12, 2023

Breathtaking

Suryakumar Yadav is just unbelievable! Breathtaking innings and century for him💙💥 Consistency of this man is on another level !!#MIvsGT#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/AEkYH4qRRL — Akash SFC™ (@Anjaan__Akash) May 12, 2023

Glorious

Highest individual score for Suryakumar Yadav. What a glorious, glorious century! What an innings. T20 genius.#MIvGT — Prajakta (@18prajakta) May 12, 2023

Take A Bow

He came He saw He scored a century 🔥 Take a bow Suryakumar Yadav 💙 https://t.co/7Aax1HRJ4n pic.twitter.com/BKyYR3C6Ck — Asha (@ashaa_45) May 12, 2023

What A Player

Century for Suryakumar Yadav 😍🔥🔥 Man what a player and a Innings. 🥳#MIvGT #GTvsMI pic.twitter.com/FiwHBVZ2fP — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) May 12, 2023

Greatest

SuryaKumar Yadav First Century in IPL Cricket. This is the reason you can't drop SKY after 3 Ducks. Greatest T20I Batter OF all times. pic.twitter.com/KFHnqW6VhW — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) May 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)