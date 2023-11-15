Mohammed Shami displayed an exceptional performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand taking a seven-wicket haul. He has had a stellar ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 now despite not playing the first few games and has climbed to the top of the most wicket taker list of the competition with 23 wickets. Fans loved his match-winning performance against New Zealand and took to social media to react on it. India Qualify for Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 With 70-Run Victory Over New Zealand As Mohammed Shami Takes Seven-Wicket Haul.

Fans Share Memes

Mohammed Shami right now pic.twitter.com/pqWkQ2anme — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 15, 2023

Give Everything to Shami Bhai

Mohammad Shami won the Player of the match award in the World Cup Semi-final. Give everything to Shami bhai today. pic.twitter.com/sQLhutkvwp — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 15, 2023

Stuff of Dreams

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer and Mohammad Shami is the leading wicket-taker of the World Cup 2023. And most importantly Team India is the first finalist of the World Cup. Stuff of Dreams 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Lh3DzhxHh6 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 15, 2023

Bow Down and Celebrate

Shami Picked Up 7/57 in The Semi Final, Bow Down and Celebrate The GOAT 🐐 Shami 🛐🛐🛐#INDvsNZ #Shami pic.twitter.com/EYhV5yjcoQ — VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) November 15, 2023

Build Mohammed Shami A Statue at Wankhede

Build Mohammed Shami a statue at the Wankhede. Maybe 7 of them around the country #CWC23 #IndvNZ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 15, 2023

A Performance of A Lifetime

7-57. Shami demolishes NZ with a 7-fer to power India into the World Cup Finals. A performance of a lifetime. 5-54, 4-22, 5-18, 2-18, 7-57. Highest wicket taker of 2023 WC with 23 wickets at 9.13, SR 10.91. What an absolute monster! pic.twitter.com/fLI8xjRqHT — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) November 15, 2023

