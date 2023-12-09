Another gun top order batter joins the list of sold cricketers as Dani Wyatt gets sold to UP Warriorz for INR 30 lakh. Dani missed out on the last edition of the WPL and after her good performance with the England team, she now makes her way in the UP Warriorz. She adds some intent and experience top of the order.

Dani Wyatt Sold to UPW-W For INR 30 Lakh

Next up is Danielle Wyatt. She is SOLD to @UPWarriorz for INR 30 Lakh 💪#TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

