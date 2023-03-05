With Beth Mooney out injured, stand-in captain of Gujarat Giants Sneh Rana won the toss and opt to bat first. With Mooney out, they make three changes in the lineup from their defeat against Mumbai Indians. Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma and Kim Garth comes in. Shabnim Ismail misses out for Up Warriorz and Grace Harris starts in her place.

UPW-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Toss Report

Gujarat Giants have won the toss. We are bowling first in our opening #WPL clash 💪#UPWvsGG #UPWarriorzUttarDega — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) March 5, 2023

