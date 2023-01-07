Usman Khawaja has enjoyed a great run of form in Test cricket in 2022. He has continued his form in the new year too as he scored an unbeaten 195 on stumps of Day 2 of the 3rd Test between Australia and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground. But then, rain interrupted and the whole Day 3 was washed out. Hoping to force out a result, Aussie Captain Pat Cummins declared the innings and Khawaja didn't have his opportunity to score his maiden Test double hundred. Along with it he achieved an unfortunate record of being the first cricketer to miss a maiden double ton while batting on 190s due to innings declaration. AUS vs SA 3rd Test 2023 Day 4, Stumps: Pat Cummins’ Superb Spell Gives Australia a Slender Chance of a Win; South Africa 149–6 at the End of Play.

Usman Khawaja Achieves Unique Record

Usman Khawaja becomes the first player to miss out on a maiden Test double century due to innings declaration while batting on 190s.#AUSvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 7, 2023

Pat Cummins Made A Harsh Declaration Call

Declaring the innings when a batter is a few runs short of a 200 197* - Frank Worrell in 1960 (Captain: Gerry Alexander) 195* - Usman Khawaja in 2023 (Captain: Pat Cummins) 194* - Sachin Tendulkar in 2004 (Captain: Rahul Dravid)#AusvSA #AUSvsRSA #SAvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 7, 2023

