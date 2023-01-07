Australian captain Pat Cummins bowled a superb spell at the final session of day 4 to give the home side a slender chance of a victory in the AUS vs SA 3rd Test at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. Earlier the first session was washed out due to rain. Cummins then decided to declare with a score of 475-4. In reply, South Africa finished day 4 with a score of 149-6. They will have to make at least 126 runs more to avoid the follow-on. Harry Brook, Babar Azam, Travis Head Listed As Nominees For ICC Player of the Month For December 2022.

AUS vs SA 3rd Test Day 4 Stumps

