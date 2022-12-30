Indian men's cricket team's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant met with an accident in early hours of Friday, December 30. The cricketer was travelling to Roorkee and met with an accident on National Highway 58- Near Hammadpur Jhal. Pant was himself driving the car and as per local police he fell asleep before hitting the divider. People nearby rushed to the spot and helped Pant out. One of the viral video shows, Pant's face covered with blood after the accident. After the crash, Pant's car went up in flames and same can be seen in the viral video. Rishabh Pant Injured in Car Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway, Photos of Collision Show Indian Cricketer Severely Hurt.

WARNING: Video contains graphic visuals

He is standing on his feet and talking ----seems he is out of danger pic.twitter.com/u4zKmNpptA — Bhairava (@sukumaranlens) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)