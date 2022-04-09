Virat Kohli on Saturday became the first batter in IPL history to score 550 fours and 200 sixes in the competition. The star batter achieved this feat during RCB's clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman in the IPL history to have 550 fours and 200 sixes. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2022

