Virat Kohli continues to break records as he has become the highest run-scorer in the history of T20 World Cups. The Indian cricketer surpassed Mahela Jawayardene, who had 1016 runs to his name. Kohli achieved this feat during India vs Bangladesh clash at T20 World Cup 2022.

Virat Kohli is now the HIGHEST RUN-SCORER at the men's T20 World Cup 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/b7GrthbEii — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 2, 2022

