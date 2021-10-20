Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli turned bowler against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match. Kohli bowled two overs and gave away 12 runs. He, however, went wicketless. You can watch full video of Virat Kohli bowling here.

Virat Kohli Bowling Video

