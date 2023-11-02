Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record of 1000+ runs in a calendar year on most occasions. Kohli achieved this feat for the eighth time overtaking Tendulkar's record of seven. He accomplished this record at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 11th over of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka. He is the fourth batter to reach the 1000+ ODI run mark in 2023 after Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka. Virat Kohli Hugs Sachin Tendulkar at the Start of IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match in Mumbai, Picture Goes Viral!

Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record of Scoring 1000+ ODI Runs in a Calendar Year

HISTORY AT THE WANKHEDE STADIUM...!!! Virat Kohli has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of most calendar years with 1,000+ ODI runs - 8*. pic.twitter.com/K2EPdA9GiD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)