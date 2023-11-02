Virat Kohli was spotted hugging Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The two legends interacted with each other and shared a warm hug and the picture of this has gone viral. The Wankhede Stadium a day ago, saw a life-like statue of the Master Blaster unveiled. Kohli is nearing Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries.

Virat Kohli Hugs Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli hugging Sachin Tendulkar. - Two GOAT's. pic.twitter.com/u13DvBcwrr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)