Virat Kohli has always dominated through his performances at the Chinnaswamy Stadium at Bengaluru, be it in the International cricket or the IPL. After showing years of incredible consistency Virat Kohli achieves an amazing feat of scoring 3000 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He also becomes the first player in cricket history to achieve this feat.

Virat Kohli Completes 3000 Runs At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Virat Kohli completed 3000 runs in Chinnaswamy in the T20 format. First player in history to score 3000 runs in a single venue in T20 pic.twitter.com/856KrGv46P — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 26, 2023

