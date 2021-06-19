The legendary sprinter died aged 91 on Friday owing to post- COVID-19 complications. He had recovered from the deadly disease and was released on May 19. Singh had also lost his wife Nirmal a few days ago.

Virat Kohli's tweet

A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji 🙏. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/IXVmM86Hiv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 19, 2021

