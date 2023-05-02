Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir shared a verbal spat after Royal Challengers Bangalore's recent victory over Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Kohli was also involved in a heated altercation with LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. Following this incident, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh gave his opinion on this incident between Virat and Gambhir on a YouTube video. Harbhajan also posted a snippet of this video on Twitter. "I Am Ashamed Of What I Did With Sreesanth In 2008. Virat Kohli Is A Legend, Should Not Get Involved In Such Things. Whatever Happened Between Virat And Gambhir Was Not Right For Cricket," reads the caption of Harbhajan's post. IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Gets Involved in War of Words With Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq After RCB vs LSG Match.

Virat Kohli Is a Legend, Should Not Get Involved in Such Things

I Am Ashamed Of What I Did With Sreesanth In 2008. Virat Kohli Is A Legend, Should Not Get Involved In Such Things. Whatever Happened Between Virat And Gambhir Was Not Right For Cricket - https://t.co/7rgtdUKl4T pic.twitter.com/V1lW92pz8S — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 2, 2023

Harbhajan Singh Gives Opinion on Virat Kohli's Heated Altercation With Gautam Gambhir

