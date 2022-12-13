Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and other Indian stars were seen training hard and preparing ahead of the 1st Test against Bangladesh, which starts on December 14 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. India would be hoping to have a good start to the two-match Test series after they were defeated in the ODIs, which ended a few days ago. BCCI took to social media to share pictures of the training session. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Chattogram

Indian Players Train Ahead of Bangladesh Test:

Covering all bases, #TeamIndia trained in Chattogram ahead of our 1st Test against Bangladesh. Snapshots from our training session 📸📸#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/xh6l9rdhYu — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2022

Some More Team India Training Pictures:

