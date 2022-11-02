Virat Kohli took to social media to react after India's thrilling over Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, October 2. The former Indian captain, who has been in sublime form with the bat in hand in the tournament, described India's performance in two words, "Character & Conviction." India have climbed to the top spot on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table with this win.

Virat Kohli Reacts After India's Win over Bangladesh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

