Virat Kohli scored the first century of the IPL 2024 season at Sawai Mansingh Stadium against Rajasthan Royals. He smashed nine fours and four sixes to reach 100 runs in 67 balls. with this feat, Kohli surpassed Shubman Gill as the highest run scorer in an inning in the IPL 2024 season. This is also his eighth century in the IPL. In the 2016 season, Kohi scored four centuries for RCB. With Kohli’s century, RCB scored 169/3 in 19 overs. Faf du Plessis (44 runs) was the next top scorer for the RCB. Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman To Score 7500 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match.

Virat Kohli Scores First Century of IPL 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)