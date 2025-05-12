Great batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the five-match Test series in England. Since then, the cricketing fraternity has paid tribute to him for his 14-year-long monumental career in the longest format. And legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too shared his thoughts on the announcement by the former Indian captain. In a heartwarming social media post on X, Tendulkar lauded Kohli's legacy, and Tendulkar recalled how Kohli gave him a 'thread' (gift) from his late father. Sachin also congratulated Kohli for a special Test career. India’s Likely Squad for England Test Tour: Check List of Players Who Can Be Part of Five-Match Series After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test Retirement.

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Virat Kohli Retires From Tests

As you retire from Tests, I'm reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I… pic.twitter.com/JaVzVxG0mQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)