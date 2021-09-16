Virat Kohli on Thursday, announced that he would be stepping down as captain of the T20I side after the T20 World Cup in UAE this year. Taking to Twitter, he shared a note, making this announcement.

See his post here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)