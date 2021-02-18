Vivo Named as Sponsors of IPL 2021, Brijesh Patel Makes The Major Announcement

It is time for the VIVO IPL 2021 #IPLAuction to get underway - GET SET GO! pic.twitter.com/FJPU73yDt2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)