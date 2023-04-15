Another game, another defeat for Delhi Capitals as they gets pushed into the verge of despair now with a crushing 23-run defeat to RCB at Chinnaswamy Stadium. After opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals didn't have the best of starts but they came back into the game brilliantly on the backs of Mitchell Marsha and Lalit Yadav. Kuldeep Yadav joined the duo to further tighten the stranglehold on RCB and restrict them to 174. Although despite repeated attempts, the batting didn't fire once again with Mitchell Marsh and Prithvi Shaw falling early and then David Warner losing his wicket to debutant Vyshak VIjay Kumar. Vijay Kumar picked 3 wickets in 4 overs, living upto his promise and riding on his performance, RCB sealed their second win of the season.

RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Result

