Tilak Varma has been one of the breakout stars for Mumbai Indians since IPL 2022. He performed well even in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. As MI team travels from Chennai to Ahmedabad for the Qualifier 2, Tilak's teammates find a way to tease him during the flight. They squeeze a lemon in the mouth of the sleeping Tilak which wakes him up and then everybody has a laugh.

Teammates Find Fun Way to Tease MI Batter On Flight

