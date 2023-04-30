Fans got to the edge of their seats during the CSK vs PBKS game as Jitesh Sharma threw his bat at a ball from Tushar Deshpande, skying it. Shaik Rasheed, who was fielding as a substitute fielder backtracked, caught the ball, but lost his balance and got himself dangerously down the rope. It was referred to the third umpire who adjudged it as out. Although the fans were not content with the decision as Twitter had divided opinions on the dismissal. Some appreciated Rasheed for the catch, some said it was clearly not out.

Shaik Rasheed Catch

Error From Third Umpire

Jitesh was NOT OUT ! Seems error at Third umpire end ! The other side view clearly shows feet touching the boundary line ! No ?#IPL2023 — Manoj Lahoti @ T4 (@t4travel) April 30, 2023

Appreciation for Shaik Rasheed

Not Out Completely

this is worst ,this is fixing ,it was not out completely if you want to give trophy to dhoni just give him without further matches of IPL , feel for you jitesh 💔 #CSKvPBKS — 𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 🇮🇳 (@RofiedAyush) April 30, 2023

Pressure Catch

What a Pressure Catch by Impact Player Shaik Rasheed 😳#CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/Sj3HzYzPn2 — Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (RCB ♥️) (@Mujha_q_Nakala) April 30, 2023

What was that Decision?

Jitesh was not out!!!! What was that decision... boundary not moving??? Like seriously#CSKvsPBKS — Daman Kour (@daman_kour9) April 30, 2023

Great Catch By Shaik Rasheed

Great catch by Shaik Rasheed at the boundary to dismiss Jitesh Sharma 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽. #IPL2023 #CSKvsPBKS — Sharat Chandra Bhatt (@imsbhatt0707) April 30, 2023

It was Not Out

Salute

"Chennai super Kings" 👑 What a catch man 🤯🥵 Take a bow 🙇‍♂️🦁 "Shaik Rasheed" 👏🏻🙌🏻 Under pressure , Big Stage 🔥💛 Salute man 🫡#CSKvPBKS "CSK vs PBKS" pic.twitter.com/c9PnzyRlDt — Sir Anthoni (@imAnthoni_) April 30, 2023

