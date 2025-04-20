Krunal Pandya took a spectacular running catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer in the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match on Sunday, April 20. This dismissal came about in the eighth over of the match when Shreyas Iyer attempted to take the attack to Romario Shepherd. He attempted to hit the ball straight down the ground but miscued his shot. And Krunal Pandya, who was fielding at long-on, ran in hard while keeping his eyes on the ball and pulled off a sensational catch and also ensured that the ball did not fall out of his hands even as he landed. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for just six runs off 10 balls. Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard: Check PBKS vs RCB Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Watch Krunal Pandya's Catch Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)