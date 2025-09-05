Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya expressed their thoughts on the tragic Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives and left several injured. The unfortunate Bengaluru stampede incident occurred on June 4 outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when RCB was celebrating their maiden IPL title success at the stadium. Recently, Jitesh and Krunal expressed grief over the tragic incident. Earlier, Virat Kohli, skipper Rajat Patidar, head coach Andy Flower and RCB's director of cricket operations Mo Bobat reflected on the tragic Bengaluru stampede incident. RCB Release Details on ‘RCB Cares’ Initiative, IPL 2025 Champions Ensure ‘Commitment To Support Through Meaningful Action’ After Bengaluru Stampede.

Krunal Pandya and Jitesh Sharma Share Message on Bengaluru Stampede

Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya’s heartfelt messages to our 12th Man Army, shares strength and unconditional support. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/MQWGAh0qBY — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) September 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)