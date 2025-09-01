RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) have released more details on their 'RCB Cares' initiative with a statement shared on social media. The IPL 2025 champions ended their silence on social media a few days ago, announcing the launch of the 'RCB Cares' initiative, a platform for 'meaningful action' shaped by the fans in the aftermath of the Bengaluru stampede. The franchise, in another subsequent post, had announced that they extended financial aid of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased. In their latest announcement, RCB detailed the 'RCB Cares' initiative, stating that it was their 'long-term commitment to support, empower and elevate our 12th Man Army, through meaningful action.' Furthermore, they released six points of action in their statement. What Is RCB Cares? Know All About IPL 2025 Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Initiative Following Tragic Stampede Incident.

RCB Release Details on 'RCB Cares'

𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀: 𝗔 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗴-𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝟭𝟮𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗿𝗺𝘆 RCB Cares is our long-term commitment to support, empower and elevate our 12th Man Army, through meaningful action. ▪ Provide support that goes beyond financial aid ▪ Build safe… pic.twitter.com/ceNbzPk0dz — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) September 1, 2025

