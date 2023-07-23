India A is currently taking on the challenge of Pakistan A in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final and chasing a huge target of 353 put up by Pakistan in the first innings. During the chase, they have started well but faced two controversial decisions that were given against them. Nikin Jose was given caught behind despite the ball seemingly hitting his thigh pad and not the bat in the replays. Fans who were already outraged over the dismissal of Sai Sudharsan that proceeded it, fumes on the umpire on twitter. 'Clear No Ball' Fans Outrage After Sai Sudharsan Dismissed Controversially During IND A vs PAK A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final.

Well paid umpires .... When players do anything wrong,they are fined. . What about umpires. 😡 https://t.co/vPCRjLVh0e — Sandesh Srivastava (@Sandesh007_) July 23, 2023

What is wrong with the umpire?😱 Nikin Jose is given out caught behind though replay confirmed that it was off his hip😡 Why is DRS not available?#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup #pakvsind aa pic.twitter.com/n1OIEViE2D — Sreeparna (@sreeparnatweets) July 23, 2023

Sai Sudharsan out on a possible no ball and Nikin Jose dismissed caught behind despite not edging the ball.. What has happened to the umpiring standards?! — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) July 23, 2023

Now what does an Indian captain do lol?? Change the countries but story of flawed umpiring stays the same https://t.co/ICQUibAJHA — tanmay (@StanCric) July 23, 2023

We need more Harmanpreet Kaurs https://t.co/4EpSj2clU5 — Risv (@afanofkingg) July 23, 2023

Yes Worst Umpiring India A 2 Wickets picked umpires not a Pak Bowlers 😑 https://t.co/iMwixS2lQV — Rafeeeeee (@VJ_stan_) July 23, 2023

