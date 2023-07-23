India A are squaring off against Pakistan A in the final showdown of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. After being put to bat, Pakistan A posted a daunting total of 353 runs on the board. India A in response, had a great start with both openers Abhishek Sharma and Sai Sudharsan going strong. However, Sudharsan in the 9th over was controversially given out. It seemed Arshad Iqbal has bowled a no-ball but the third umpire did not think the same. The controversial decision is creating a lot of outrage from the fans on social media. Tayyab Tahir’s Stunning Century Propels Pakistan A to 352 in IND A vs PAK A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final

Fans Outrage After Sai Sudharsan Dismissed Controversially During IND A vs PAK A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final

Great bowling by Iqbal but that seemed like a no ball, Sai Sudarshan gone 👀#ElvishYadav #ElvishBBWinner VIEWERS CHOICE ELVISH pic.twitter.com/WYgr7bo5ha — Abhijeet (@Amot8265) July 23, 2023

Great bowling by Iqbal but that seemed like a no ball, Sai Sudarshan gone 👀 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 23, 2023

Well well well to me it looks no ball but ....umpire has the final say. Sai Sudarshan goes. #PAKvIND #INDvPAK #EmergingAsiaCup https://t.co/4WAOadW3DL — Rizwan Haider (@razi_haider) July 23, 2023

So unlucky da Sai Sudharshan 😬 Clear no ball #INDAvPAKA — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) July 23, 2023

Sai Sudarshan given out... tight call Ind A vs Pak A https://t.co/sT5Dl3uy3e pic.twitter.com/ZGsK9w9Diy — زماں (@Delhiite_) July 23, 2023

