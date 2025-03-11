Fourth-placed West Indies Masters are set to face fifth-placed South Africa Masters in the next game of the ongoing International Masters League 2025. The West Indies vs South Africa IML 2025 match will be played on March 11, and be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, from 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 are official broadcast partner of IML 2025 and will provide West Indies vs South Africa match viewing options in India on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. JioStar owns the rights to digital streaming and will have viewing options for the WI-M vs SA-M IMLT20 2025 match on the newly launched JioHotstar app and website. IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar's Fifty In Vain As Australia Masters Beat India Masters By 95 Runs.

West Indies vs South Africa IML 2025 Live:

