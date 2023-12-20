The Big Bash League in Australia, over the years, have unearthed many a talents but this time they give platform to someone who originally belongs from India! Nikhil Chaudhary, a right-handed batter who bowls occasion leg spin made his debut in BBL 2023-24 for Hobart Hurricanes against Perth Scorchers and improve with his performance. Choudhary played for Punjab in Indian domestic cricket but now in the last three years he has moved to Australia and played domestic cricket in Queensland representing Hobart Hurricanes as a local cricketer now. Toss Repeated in Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2023–24 Match After Bat Lands on Its Side During Bat Flip, Video Goes Viral!

Who is Nikhil Chaudhary? Know Details

Nikhil Chaudhary, the Brisbane-based viral cricket sensation, left India three years ago to chase his cricketing dreams, and now that sacrifice is about to pay off. He'll be playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming Big Bash | @TedRoker @HurricanesBBL @BBL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/4qw7LzixLW — 10 News First Queensland (@10NewsFirstQLD) November 30, 2023

