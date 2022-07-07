Rohit Sharma missed the rescheduled fifth Test against England at the Edgbaston in Birmingham after testing COVID-19 positive. The Indian skipper subsequently recovered from the infection and then started training for the T20I series. Rohit is now fit to lead the Indian team and will play feature in the first T20I in case there is no last minute injury.

