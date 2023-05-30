Gautam Gambhir's congratulatory message for Chennai Super Kings after their IPL 2023 title win has gone viral on social media. Gambhir, taking to social media, wrote, "Congratulations CSK! Winning 1 title is difficult, winning 5 is unbelievable!" However, fans felt that this message had a subtle dig aimed at Royal Challengers Bangalore and Virat Kohli. RCB for the record, are yet to win the IPL title despite having made the final in the past. Gambhir himself is a two-time IPL winner, leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to glory in 2012 and 2014. See some reactions. MS Dhoni Cuts Special 5-Tier Cake After Chennai Super Kings Clinch Record-Equalling Fifth Title With IPL 2023 Victory (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir's Tweet for CSK

Congratulations CSK! Winning 1 title is difficult, winning 5 is unbelievable! #IPL2023 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 30, 2023

'Ek Teer Do Nishane'

Silently phir se rcb ki le li gambhir ne😉 ek teer se do nishane😂 https://t.co/xvIa0xc1fK — Superstar akki (@ktik_02) May 30, 2023

RCB Fans

Rcb fans after reading winning 1 title is difficult : https://t.co/kSMK0SVERw pic.twitter.com/1mpVHHyuNo — DEEPAK (@imDeepakRajj) May 30, 2023

'Am I?'

Am I the only one who is thinking it is intended for RCB @DarkNghtUvacha @BsamaU7 https://t.co/TMaeJFKnp8 — Sanatani (@Sanatan3011) May 30, 2023

'No RCB Fans Harmed'

No RCB and Kohli harmed in this tweet 🌚 https://t.co/9wl8gnQEoY pic.twitter.com/ensSpOeFWT — Utkarsh Singh Dhoni (@utkarsh_dhoni) May 30, 2023

'You Know Who'

