Delhi Capitals have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. The jersey has a red and blue combination, much like the Delhi Capitals men's team jersey in the IPL. The front portion of the jersey has the face of the tiger from the Delhi Capitals' logo with the team crest on the left side. Mumbai Indians Women’s Team Jersey for Inaugural Season of WPL Unveiled.

Delhi Capitals Jersey for WPL 2023

