India national cricket team rising sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden Test century on English soil. The stylish left-handed batter achieved this feat during the opening day of the first Test match against the England national cricket team in Leeds on June 20. Yashasvi Jaiswal also became the fifth player to hit a Test century in his maiden Test innings in England. He joined the elite list of players: Murali Vijay, Vijay Manjrekar, Sourav Ganguly and Sandeep Patil. Shubman Gill Becomes Youngest Batter to Hit Half-Century on Indian Test Captaincy Debut, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Maiden Test Century for Yashasvi Jaiswal on English Soil

💯 for Yashasvi Jaiswal! 👏 👏 5th hundred in Test cricket! 👍 👍 This has been a fine knock in the series opener! 🙌 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/CuzAEnAMIW#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/pGmPoFYik6 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)