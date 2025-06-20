Rising sensation Shubman Gill became the youngest batter to score a half-century on captaincy debut for the India national cricket team. The 25-year-old achieved this historic feat during the opening day of the first Test against the England national cricket team in Leeds. The right-handed batter also became the ninth Indian to hit a 50+ score in a maiden innings as Test captain. Earlier, Gill became India's fifth-youngest Test captain. He joined the elite list, including Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, and Kapil Dev. Shubman Gill Becomes Team India's Fifth-Youngest Test Captain, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Elusive Feat by Shubman Gill on Test Captaincy Debut for India

👏Shubman Gill makes a solid mark as Test Captain!👏 - Ninth Indian to hit a 50+ score in maiden innings as Test captain & at 25y & 285d he is the youngest of the nine to do so. - 56 balls to reach 50 makes it his fastest Test fifty by balls faced.#ENGvIND #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/AkslFmo3du — Aman Kumar (@itsAmanH) June 20, 2025

