After the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match ended in favour of Mumbai, RCB batter, Virat Kohli, on Wednesday posted a motivational post following the result. In an instagram post that went viral shows Kohli sitting in a chair. Sharing his post, Kohli wrote, “The competition is all in your head. In reality it’s always you vs you.” Coming to the match result, Mumbai beat Bangalore by six wickets to register their sixth win of the season.

Virat Kohli Shares Motivational Post After MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)